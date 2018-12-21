Neighborhood Eats: 'Emma's Torch' in Brooklyn

Emma's Torch Recipe: Roasted Squash with Herbs from Emma's Kitchen

"Emma's Torch" is a restaurant that makes you feel good - not just from the food, but because of its mission.The name plays off of the poem engraved on the Statue of Liberty by Emma Lazarus that reads, "Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses."The founder merges her two passions: food and social justice. Kerry Brodie offers culinary training and job placement assistance for refugees and survivors of human trafficking.They train in the kitchen for eight weeks, building skills and confidence. They're paid throughout the program and many workers end up working at terrific restaurants.Emma's Torch is a non-profit restaurant, so money made goes back into the program. Talk about an incentive to eat!You can find it at 345 Smith St. in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn.2 tsp chives, chopped2 tsp flat leaf parsley2 tsp basil, sliced1/4 cup walnuts3 pieces of lettuce, preferably little gem or oak leaf1 acorn squash. Sliced into long strips about 1 inch thick1/4 cup crumbled feta, goat cheese of favorite soft white cheese1/4 cup of balsamic vinaigrette (preferably homemade)----3 sprigs of each: rosemary, sage, thyme3 bay leafs2 TBS olive oilPepperSaltPreheat oven to 375In a large bowl, mix roasting herbs, sliced squash with olive oilAdd salt and pepper to tasteLay herbs out on roasting panPlace sliced squash over herbs and roast 30 to 45 minutes or until squash is tenderRemove squash from roasting pan, discard roasting herbsThis dish is served at room temperature, so once squash cools, divide among two plates, or serve on a large platter. Add cheese and walnuts throughout. Drizzle with balsamic vinaigrette, basil, parsley and chives.Serves 2 as an appetizer.----------