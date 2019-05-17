neighborhood eats

Neighborhood Eats: Nora Thai in Brooklyn

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- There's a good chance if you've eaten Thai food in NYC, you've eaten at one of Kittigron Lertpanaruk's restaurants.

At one point, he owned 24 Thai spots. Now he's down to a dozen and his newest restaurant in Williamsburg is focused on Southern Thai food.

Nora Thai gets its name from the Manora dance style. Your mouth will dance at this restaurant with all the spice.

The owner was once a lawyer in Thailand, but in America, he's a restaurateur with a goal.

"I'm thinking one thing I have to do is Thai food, traditional Thai food, Thai culture, I have to bring to the world," he said.

Recipe for Nora Thai's Kua Kling:

Kua Kling paste ingredients:

tablespoon galangal, julienned

tablespoon lemongrass, sliced

8 hot chilies

1 tablespoon dried chili

1 teaspoon black peppercorn

3 shallots, sliced

3 cloves of garlic

9 tablespoons turmeric powder

tablespoon shrimp paste

9 tablespoons kaffir lime skin, sliced

Method:

First pound galangal and lemongrass in a mortar and pestle. Add fresh and dried chili peppers, and black peppercorn. Pound roughly. Then add shallots, garlic and continue pounding ingredients. Add turmeric and shrimp paste, then pound thoroughly. Add kaffir lime leaves to the mortar and pound them until well mixed.

Ingredient for Kua Kling (2 servings):

250 grams minced chicken

1 tablespoons Kua Kling Paste

1 cup water

1 tablespoon fish sauce (as needed)

1 tablespoon lemongrass, chopped

1 tablespoon kaffir lime leaves, thinly sliced

1 large red chili pepper, chopped

Methods:

Set the pan on medium heat. When the pan is hot, add cup of water and curry paste. Stir fry until well mixed, and when the scent of the curry paste becomes fragrant.

Add minced chicken. Stir the pork into the curry paste. Add the rest of the water. When the ingredients are well mixed, and fish sauce. Stir well. Add lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves and red chili. Continue stirring until the chicken is cooked.

Garnish with red chili peppers and kaffir lime leaves. Serve with vegetables (such as cucumbers, Thai eggplant, lettuce) and a side of steamed jasmine rice.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkwilliamsburgbrooklynnew york citythai foodneighborhood eats
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NEIGHBORHOOD EATS
Neighborhood Eats: Hot Tamales at City Tamale
Neighborhood Eats: 'Violet' in the East Village
Neighborhood Eats: Albanian food at Çka Ka Qellu
Neighborhood Eats: A taste of Italy at Senso Unico in Queens
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
School bus slams into, ends up inside nail salon in NJ
Female NYPD officer charged in alleged murder-for-hire plot
Female teacher accused of having sex with former student in NY
Dental office under investigation after 4-year-old dies
Former WWE, 'Survivor' star Ashley Massaro dies at 39
1 dead, child hurt in horrific NJ crash involving tractor-trailer
NJ principal accused in luring, attempted sex assault of teen
Show More
Grumpy Cat dead at 7
3 charged after pregnant woman found dead, baby cut from womb
Westchester homeowners fear they are being forced out by town
Child nearly hit by car failing to yield to school bus
Man steals $320K in jewelry from elderly couple's Brooklyn home
More TOP STORIES News