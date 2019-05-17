Neighborhood Eats: Nora Thai in Brooklyn

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- There's a good chance if you've eaten Thai food in NYC, you've eaten at one of Kittigron Lertpanaruk's restaurants.
At one point, he owned 24 Thai spots. Now he's down to a dozen and his newest restaurant in Williamsburg is focused on Southern Thai food.
Nora Thai gets its name from the Manora dance style. Your mouth will dance at this restaurant with all the spice.
The owner was once a lawyer in Thailand, but in America, he's a restaurateur with a goal.
"I'm thinking one thing I have to do is Thai food, traditional Thai food, Thai culture, I have to bring to the world," he said.
Recipe for Nora Thai's Kua Kling:
Kua Kling paste ingredients:
tablespoon galangal, julienned
tablespoon lemongrass, sliced
8 hot chilies
1 tablespoon dried chili
1 teaspoon black peppercorn
3 shallots, sliced
3 cloves of garlic
9 tablespoons turmeric powder
tablespoon shrimp paste
9 tablespoons kaffir lime skin, sliced
Method:
First pound galangal and lemongrass in a mortar and pestle. Add fresh and dried chili peppers, and black peppercorn. Pound roughly. Then add shallots, garlic and continue pounding ingredients. Add turmeric and shrimp paste, then pound thoroughly. Add kaffir lime leaves to the mortar and pound them until well mixed.
Ingredient for Kua Kling (2 servings):
250 grams minced chicken
1 tablespoons Kua Kling Paste
1 cup water
1 tablespoon fish sauce (as needed)
1 tablespoon lemongrass, chopped
1 tablespoon kaffir lime leaves, thinly sliced
1 large red chili pepper, chopped
Methods:
Set the pan on medium heat. When the pan is hot, add cup of water and curry paste. Stir fry until well mixed, and when the scent of the curry paste becomes fragrant.
Add minced chicken. Stir the pork into the curry paste. Add the rest of the water. When the ingredients are well mixed, and fish sauce. Stir well. Add lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves and red chili. Continue stirring until the chicken is cooked.
Garnish with red chili peppers and kaffir lime leaves. Serve with vegetables (such as cucumbers, Thai eggplant, lettuce) and a side of steamed jasmine rice.
