Neighborhood Eats: Nora Thai in Brooklyn

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- There's a good chance if you've eaten Thai food in NYC, you've eaten at one of Kittigron Lertpanaruk's restaurants.At one point, he owned 24 Thai spots. Now he's down to a dozen and his newest restaurant in Williamsburg is focused on Southern Thai food.Nora Thai gets its name from the Manora dance style. Your mouth will dance at this restaurant with all the spice.The owner was once a lawyer in Thailand, but in America, he's a restaurateur with a goal."I'm thinking one thing I have to do is Thai food, traditional Thai food, Thai culture, I have to bring to the world," he said.tablespoon galangal, juliennedtablespoon lemongrass, sliced8 hot chilies1 tablespoon dried chili1 teaspoon black peppercorn3 shallots, sliced3 cloves of garlic9 tablespoons turmeric powdertablespoon shrimp paste9 tablespoons kaffir lime skin, slicedFirst pound galangal and lemongrass in a mortar and pestle. Add fresh and dried chili peppers, and black peppercorn. Pound roughly. Then add shallots, garlic and continue pounding ingredients. Add turmeric and shrimp paste, then pound thoroughly. Add kaffir lime leaves to the mortar and pound them until well mixed.250 grams minced chicken1 tablespoons Kua Kling Paste1 cup water1 tablespoon fish sauce (as needed)1 tablespoon lemongrass, chopped1 tablespoon kaffir lime leaves, thinly sliced1 large red chili pepper, choppedSet the pan on medium heat. When the pan is hot, add cup of water and curry paste. Stir fry until well mixed, and when the scent of the curry paste becomes fragrant.Add minced chicken. Stir the pork into the curry paste. Add the rest of the water. When the ingredients are well mixed, and fish sauce. Stir well. Add lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves and red chili. Continue stirring until the chicken is cooked.Garnish with red chili peppers and kaffir lime leaves. Serve with vegetables (such as cucumbers, Thai eggplant, lettuce) and a side of steamed jasmine rice.