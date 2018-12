The Just Salad in Rockefeller Center officially closed Saturday after a passerby recorded video of multiple mice running around the restaurant's kitchen Health inspectors shut down the location after finding several code violations.Eli Colon said he spotted at least six mice running through the restaurant located in the basement food court around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday and posted the video to Facebook MondayColon said he spotted the rodents running around the empty store after eating at a different restaurant in the same food court.Just Salad CEO & Founder Nick Kenner originally blamed Rockefeller Center, which he claimed had a rodent problem. He released the following statement:The restaurant was previously inspected on October 30. Although it received an A grade, a critical violation was noted due to "evidence of mice present in the facility's food and/or non-food areas."----------