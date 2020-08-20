Recall Alert: Peaches sold in NY, CT tied to salmonella outbreak

Do not eat any recalled Wawona-brand bagged peaches purchased at ALDI stores between June 1 and the present.
The items were also made available for purchase through Instacart.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued the food safety alert for the salmonella outbreak on Wednesday night.
Consumers should throw the peaches away - even if some were already eaten and no one got sick.
People are also advised to wash and sanitize the places where the recalled peaches were stored, including counter tops or refrigerator drawers and shelves.
The other states listed in the peach recall include: Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.
Earlier this month, the CDC reported a total of 640 cases and 85 hospitalizations in 43 states, including Connecticut and New Jersey, in connection to a salmonella outbreak from red onions.
What is salmonella?
Salmonella is a bacteria that can give you an infection called salmonellosis. Most human infections are caused by the consumption of food that is contaminated with the bacteria, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports.
Contracting an intestinal infection from salmonella can lead to diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. These symptoms usually appear within three days after infection and usually go away in four to seven days.
In some cases, the infection may spread to the bloodstream and other parts of the body. These cases are associated with more severe diarrhea which can lead to hospitalization. Severe cases can be deadly if not treated promptly with antibiotics.
