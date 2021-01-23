Original 'Big Gay Ice Cream Shop' location closes indefinitely due to pandemic

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9661663" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Restaurants in some COVID-19 hot spots in New York can once again offer limited indoor dining -- but not in New York City.

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A popular ice cream shop in the East Village has closed indefinitely due to the pandemic.'Big Gay Ice Cream Shop' on 7th Street between Avenue A and 1st Ave. has a 'for rent' sign in the front window.The shop had been closed since New York City went on 'pause' in March. Other locations in the West Village and on the Upper West Side did reopen.The business originally started out with an ice cream truck. The East Village location was the first storefront to open back in 2011.Co-founder Doug Quint confirmed the closure but did not offer any other immediate comments.