Food & Drink

Pringles to release 'turducken' flavored chips

You don't have to spend hours basting and baking to get the taste of Thanksgiving this year.

Pringles is releasing a turkey-flavored version of its popular chip.

It's part of what is called the "Friendsgiving Turducken Kit".

The kit will also include duck and chicken-flavored chips, along with cranberry sauce, stuffing and pumpkin pie flavors.

The three meat flavors can be stacked together for a "turducken" chip medley.

The Thanksgiving chips will be available to purchase online starting Thursday, November 7th on the Kellogg's store website.
