Sandy Kenyon's easy, no-oven Cranberry Pudding dessert

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sandy Kenyon shows an easy, cool recipe that anyone can make in a microwave: no oven required!
Serves 4 to 6
------------------------------------
Pudding Ingredients
1 & 1/2 Cups crushed dry breadcrumbs
1 Cup sugar
1 Tablespoon all-purpose flour
1 & 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon ginger
1/4 teaspoon allspice
1/3 cup milk
1/3 cup unsalted butter, melted
1 Cup fresh cranberries
1 Large egg, lightly beaten
Butter Brandy Sauce Ingredients
1/2 cup sugar
1 Teaspoon cornstarch
1/2 cup heavy cream
1/2 cup (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, cut into chunks
1 Teaspoon brandy
Directions
1. Grease the bottom only on a 4-cup Pyrex measuring cup
2. Cut a parchment round to fit the bottom and grease that, too
3. Mix the breadcrumbs, sugar, flour, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, ginger, and allspice in a medium bowl
4. Roughly chop the cranberries in a food processor (a few pulses should suffice)
5. To the breadcrumb mixture add the milk, melted butter, cranberries, and egg; stir to blend
6. Scrape the batter into the measuring cup and pack it down so there are no air pockets
7. Cover tightly with two layers of plastic wrap, making sure there are no spaces for the steam to escape
8. Heat in the microwave on medium power (it's important to have it at the correct setting) for 5 minutes
9. Rotate the measuring cup a half-turn, then microwave on medium power for 5-6 minutes more, until the pudding starts to pull away from the sides of the cup
10. Carefully peel off the plastic wrap, taking care not to burn your fingers on the escaping steam
11. Let the pudding sit uncovered for 5 minutes
12. Run a thin, sharp-bladed knife around the edges to loosen it and invert onto a serving plate
------------------------------------
Serve warm, with Microwave Butter-Brandy Sauce ladled over individual servings.
For more of your favorite ABC7NY talent cooking their delicious recipes, visit our Holiday Recipes page!
Sandy Kenyon's easy, no-oven Cranberry Pudding dessert
HOLIDAY RECIPES
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News