Sandy Kenyon's easy, no-oven Cranberry Pudding dessert

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sandy Kenyon shows an easy, cool recipe that anyone can make in a microwave: no oven required!------------------------------------1 & 1/2 Cups crushed dry breadcrumbs1 Cup sugar1 Tablespoon all-purpose flour1 & 1/2 teaspoons baking powder1/4 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon1/4 teaspoon ginger1/4 teaspoon allspice1/3 cup milk1/3 cup unsalted butter, melted1 Cup fresh cranberries1 Large egg, lightly beaten1/2 cup sugar1 Teaspoon cornstarch1/2 cup heavy cream1/2 cup (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, cut into chunks1 Teaspoon brandy1. Grease the bottom only on a 4-cup Pyrex measuring cup2. Cut a parchment round to fit the bottom and grease that, too3. Mix the breadcrumbs, sugar, flour, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, ginger, and allspice in a medium bowl4. Roughly chop the cranberries in a food processor (a few pulses should suffice)5. To the breadcrumb mixture add the milk, melted butter, cranberries, and egg; stir to blend6. Scrape the batter into the measuring cup and pack it down so there are no air pockets7. Cover tightly with two layers of plastic wrap, making sure there are no spaces for the steam to escape8. Heat in the microwave on medium power (it's important to have it at the correct setting) for 5 minutes9. Rotate the measuring cup a half-turn, then microwave on medium power for 5-6 minutes more, until the pudding starts to pull away from the sides of the cup10. Carefully peel off the plastic wrap, taking care not to burn your fingers on the escaping steam11. Let the pudding sit uncovered for 5 minutes12. Run a thin, sharp-bladed knife around the edges to loosen it and invert onto a serving plate------------------------------------Serve warm, with Microwave Butter-Brandy Sauce ladled over individual servings.For more of your favorite ABC7NY talent cooking their delicious recipes, visit our Holiday Recipes page!