Los Tacos No. 1 may be the best tacos in New York City hidden in Chelsea Market

Los Tacos No. 1 may be the best tacos in New York City hidden in Chelsea Market

Generating long lines at lunch, Los Tacos No. 1 in Chelsea Market is one of the city's best taquerias.

John Sprei, Emily Sowa and Alex Meier
CHELSEA MARKET (WABC) --
Christian Pineda, co-owner of Los Tacos No. 1, came from California and realized there were not a lot of great tacos in New York City.

Located just around the corner from Amy's Bread, Los Tacos No. 1 is an indoor taco stand. It's a simple set-up - much like a roadside shack - but Los Tacos No. 1 is serving tacos and quesadillas that are too good for you to miss.

Tacos are supposed to be simple and that is what Los Tacos No. 1 thrives on. A lot of foodies are admitting that Los Tacos No. 1 are some of the best they've tried in all of Manhattan.

The friendly staff, quality ingredients and lively music, makes this perfect for your next lunch break if you're lucky enough to work in the area.

If you want a taste of Mexico, you have to check out Los Tacos No. 1 in Chelsea Market.

