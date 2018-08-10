FOOD & DRINK

Starbucks releases new Pumpkin Spice Cookie Straws

EMBED </>More Videos

Pumpkin Spice lovers, rejoice! You can start celebrating early this year!

By
Pumpkin Spice lovers, rejoice! You can start celebrating early this year!

While it's not quite time to break out the sweaters and rake the leaves, one coffee giant is helping tide you over until pumpkin spice season starts.

Starbucks is now offering a Pumpkin Spice Cookie Straw.

The cookies, which are made from toasted, white chocolate-flavored wafers, rolled into straws and filled with white chocolate and pumpkin spices, will be sold at grocery stores.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Each container has 20 straws and sells for $6.99.

They've also introduced Pumpkin Spice K-cups to the pumpkin spice family.

No word yet on when the PSL will return.

But Starbucks has created a Facebook group called Leaf Rakers Society to help pumpkin lovers wait.



Want more of the fall spice? Check out these outlandish pumpkin spice products:

Weird, random and outlandish pumpkin spice products
The pumpkin spice craze is flying high and many companies have jumped onto the bandwagon. Here's a list of the best (or worst) pumpkin spice products.


----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodstarbuckscoffeepumpkin spicetrendingbuzzworthy
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Noodle King Of NYC brings Lanzhou-style handmade noodles to the West Village
New cocktail bar The Owl's Tail finds a nest on the Upper West Side
Craving a burger? These 3 New York City spots have you covered
Thirsty? These 3 juice and smoothie spots in New York City spots have you covered
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Father of baby found dead in East River due in court
Grandmother stabbed breaking up fight in Brooklyn
University basketball coach charged in Queens punch death
Report: Actress Sean Young wanted for burglary questioning
Chief of Palisades Parkway Police arrested on drug charges
State of emergency ahead of Charlottesville anniversary
Wake set for NJ father, 4 daughters killed in crash
Restore 495 project brings ramp closure, lane closures
Show More
Missing Brooklyn siblings found safe in Midtown Starbucks
VIDEO: Teen pushed off 30-foot bridge in Washington
MUGSHOTS: 22 arrested in Queens drug bust
Pregnant woman, 2 kids rescued from Brooklyn fire
Residents displaced after partial building collapse in the Bronx
More News