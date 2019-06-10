Food & Drink

Sweet treat: Krispy Kreme opening flagship store in Times Square

(Business Wire/Krispy Kreme)

TIMES SQUARE, New York (WABC) -- Doughnut chain Krispy Kreme announced it will open a brand-new flagship store in Times Square next year.

The first-of-its-kind flagship shop will open at 48th Street and Broadway and will serve fresh doughnuts 24/7, the company announced Monday.


Krispy Kreme is most well-known for its signature original glazed doughnut.

The flagship store will showcase the doughnut making process, interactive digital experiences, a glaze waterfall, stadium-style seating, a walk-up window and exclusive merchandise.

The store is expected to serve more guests annually than any other Krispy Kreme location in the world.

"Our direction is to be the most loved sweet treat brand in the world. In the most iconic city in the world, the Krispy Kreme Times Square Flagship will showcase our brand on the global stage and inspire customer wonder. We love making awesome doughnuts - and New Yorkers deserve hot and fresh doughnuts!" said Michael Tattersfield, CEO and President of Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation.

The store is expected to open in early 2020.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinktimes squarenew york citymanhattandoughnutskrispy kremedonuts
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother with baby accused of punching woman in face on subway
NYPD: Woman killed man while driving drunk with child in car
David Ortiz shot: MLB stars and more send well wishes
AccuWeather Alert: Showers and downpours
Video: Amazing rescue of woman from capsized boat on LI Sound
Franklin Lakes District schools closed after teachers walk out
Justin Bieber challenges Tom Cruise to UFC fight
Show More
Transgender woman found dead in Rikers Island cell
David Ortiz shot in back at Dominican Republic bar
Gust of wind throws boys jumping on trampoline 50 feet into the air
Brooklyn street to be re-named in honor of The Notorious B.I.G
Teen slashed at Pier 83 in Manhattan
More TOP STORIES News