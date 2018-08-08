NEIGHBORHOOD TREATS

This NYC dessert shop's giant s'mores weigh almost 3 pounds

New York City dessert studio "Sherry B" makes a giant s'more that weighs almost 3 pounds.

By Alex Meier and Edwin Cartagena
MEATPACKING DISTRICT, Manhattan (WABC) --
This New York City dessert studio makes a giant s'more that doesn't have customers asking for some more.

According to Sherri Blockinger, executive chef and owner of Sherri B Dessert Studio in Manhattan's Meatpacking District, not one person has finished her giant, 2-pound-10-ounce s'more. She said a duo of burly Canadians tried -- and failed -- and needed to take a piece to go.

Blockinger said she created the giant s'more because "why not?"

"We make everything here from scratch, in-house, and I was rolling out graham cracker one day, and thought, 'I want to make a giant s'more," she said.

This can explain why Blockinger runs a "studio" instead of a bakery: Creativity is always a key ingredient in her treats. Sherry B's also offers stuffed brownies, "tipsy" marshmallows and more one-of-a-kind desserts.

She said there's no "right" way to eat her gigantic creation, but Sherri B always warms the marshmallow with a blowtorch for the perfect pull-apart.

"If you're messy, it means you had fun," she said.

You can find Sherri B Dessert Studio at 643 Hudson Street in the Meatpacking District.

