ANAHEIM, Calif. -- An all-new land coming to Disney California Adventure park will not only offer super-sized fun, but also a super-priced sandwich.
Avengers Campus at Disneyland is set to open June 4. It will include a new Marvel Land's Pym Test Kitchen restaurant where guests can buy a $100 Pym-ini sandwich. It is one of the most expensive food items at Disneyland, and the price has made headlines on several Disney fan sites.
So what do you get for $100? The sandwich includes salami, rosemary ham, provolone, sun-dried tomato spread on toasted focaccia. It comes with marinara dipping sauce and arugula salad.
While $100 is a lot of dough for a sandwich, the Pym-ini is large enough for six to eight people.
Pym Test Kitchen at Marvel Land will offer hero-sized meals and tiny treats. The quick-service restaurant will serve meals that have been shrunk or expanded in size.
Foods will be "resized" using Pym Particles, the same technology used to shrink Ant-Man and the Wasp. The Disney Parks Blog says customers can even watch the growing and shrinking of a pretzel as it makes its way through the quantum tunnel in front of the kitchen laboratory.
Disney is the parent company of ABC7.
Disneyland's 'Superhero' sandwich costs $100
DISNEYLAND
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News