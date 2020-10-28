Food & Drink

Wendy's is giving away free chicken sandwiches for 2 weeks

Wendy's really wants you to try its new chicken sandwich.

To entice you, the fast food chain is giving you a free Classic Chicken Sandwich with any purchase using the mobile app or going through the drive-thru.

Each person can get up to one free sandwich per week. The deal ends November 8, so you have a chance to get two free sandwiches!

The new Classic Chicken Sandwich replaces Wendy's Homestyle Chicken Sandwich. The restaurant chain said the new sandwich is crispier and juicier.

SEE ALSO: Arby's baits McDonald's into new fish sandwich war

Wendy's chicken sandwich giveaway is the latest in an ongoing chicken sandwich war between the top fast food chains. In August 2019, Popeyes started selling a fried chicken sandwich. That caused a sort of hysteria online which resulted in some stores seeing long lines and even selling out of the sandwich.

Then in December, McDonald's started testing a Crispy Chicken Sandwich and Deluxe Crispy Chicken Sandwich on its menu. In January, the Golden Arches also expanded chicken into its breakfast offerings.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfast food restaurantchickenwendy's
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Walter Wallace protests in Brooklyn erupt into riots, looting
Hurricane Zeta, powerful CAT 1, could bring rain, snow to NYC area
NJ volunteer firefighter arrested on child porn charges
Dodgers' Justin Turner pulled from World Series after testing positive for COVID
AccuWeather: Rainy start, turning mild
WH official says vaccine will be distributed to 'all of America simultaneously'
NYC restaurant workers to hold rally pushing for 50% indoor dining
Show More
COVID spike causes new restrictions in Paterson
NBA rookie arrested on assault charges
Day 5 of early voting in NYC, what you should know
Port Authority to impose fine for anyone not wearing mask at its facilities
Los Angeles Dodgers win World Series, beat Rays in Game 6
More TOP STORIES News