What state has the best pizza? NJ Gov. Murphy weighs in

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Governor Phil Murphy's is repeating his claim that New Jersey is the pizza capital of the world.

The governor first said it on social media Tuesday for National Pizza Day.

In his video, he was eating a slice in his Newark office from a pizzeria in Maplewood.

But lawmakers in New York and Connecticut think he's wrong and are trying to make pizza their state's official food.

Wednesday morning on CNBC, Murphy insisted New Jersey is place to go for a good pizza.
"We've got great pizza parlors up and down the state," he said. "We are number one...There is no debate about this anymore."

Murphy dismissed the claims from Brooklyn, Connecticut and even Chicago.

It's over," he said. "The votes are in. We won...I respect our competitors, but the votes are in."

Eyewitness News visited Terminal Pizza in Verona after the spot took first place as the best pizza in New Jersey.

Owner Scott Rafferty has quite a story. He said his dad died when he was 14 and his mom had eight children. Through their bond they have become successful and are closer than ever.

He's not just a winner, he's also a giver. He is raising money and giving back to businesses hurt by the pandemic.

