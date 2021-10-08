localish

Beat the Streets lifts Philadelphia kids from city violence

By Amanda Brady
EMBED <>More Videos

Beat the Streets lifts Philadelphia kids from city violence

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia football coach Nafis Muhammad is helping kids by not only training them to be better players on the field but helping them navigate life.

His program is called Beat the Streets.


He named the program that because he feels he has done just that.


Many of his players have dealt with violence in the city and his goal is to be a mentor to them and help them 'beat the streets' and get into college.

By getting them to be better players on the field, he helps them get scholarships into college.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiawpviall goodlocalish
LOCALISH
Beat the Streets lifts Philadelphia kids from city violence
This farm uses bees to help heroes cope with PTSD
Phillies vendor celebrates 50 years working at ballparks
"The Rounds" delivers zero-waste products to your doorstep
TOP STORIES
3-year-old boy dies in fall from 4th floor window in Harlem
Driver in crash that killed 5 was speeding in excess of 100 mph: PD
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
Nigro in court to address firefighters suspended over racist posts
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
Dad gets creative amid bus driver shortage
Show More
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
Urgent search underway for missing toddler in Texas
Adele breaks her silence on her divorce, new love, and upcoming album
Why lawsuits against COVID vaccine mandates will likely fail: Experts
More TOP STORIES News