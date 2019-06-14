Freight train smashes into van at crossing in South Plainfield, New Jersey

By Eyewitness News
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A freight train smashed into a van in South Plainfield, New Jersey on Friday morning.

It happened at South Clinton Avenue and Tyler Place around 8 a.m.

South Clinton Avenue is closed for the investigation.

The condition of the van's driver or any passengers is not yet known.

This is a freight train crossing that appears to be controlled by lights and signals, but does not appear to have crossing gates.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Related topics:
south plainfieldtrain crash
