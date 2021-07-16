Society

2 NYPD officers save French tourist's life after he collapsed in Chelsea

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

2 NYPD officers save French tourist's life after he collapsed

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two NYPD police officers, one of them a trained EMT, saved the life of a French tourist who collapsed in Manhattan.

It happened Saturday afternoon on East 28th Street in Chelsea.

Axel Farhi was released from the hospital Thursday, and on Friday, he returned so he could thank the doctors and police officers who saved him.

Farhi was in town with his wife to visit their children when he say his knees buckled and he suddenly collapsed.

Officer Lily Graham, 24, and her 25-year-old partner, Officer Eddie Griffin, happened to be on call in the area and heard the screaming.

"I saw Axel laying on his back, his family surrounding him, everybody upset," Griffin said.

Their instincts saved his live.

Graham, on the force for nearly three years, used to be a volunteer EMT and started performing chest compressions on 63-year-old Farhi. She didn't stop for 10 minutes.

"Her determination was amazing, I could just sort of feel it coming from her, this idea, of not on my watch," said the victim's wife, Betsy Farhi.

Her actions kept him alive until he got to NYU Langone.

Once there, he flat-lined on the emergency room table as many as 10 times before finally being successfully revived.


Doctors later learned he had 100% blockage of one of his arteries and he was in dire shape.

They credited the officers' actions with saving his life and preventing any brain damage.

"If you are the only bystander, you are literally the heart of the person who doesn't have a pulse," said NYU Langone Cardiologist Dr. Homam Ibrahim.

Farhi said he is eternally grateful to New York City, its EMTs, police the one young officer who just wouldn't give up.

"She's my guardian angel and I'll always keep her in my heart -- in my good heart," Farhi said.

ALSO READ | Help protect the piping plovers and their adorable chicks
EMBED More News Videos

Anyone visiting the Tri-State Area's bountiful shorelines have probably seen cordoned off areas of piping plovers, so as not to disturb bird breeding grounds.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychelseamanhattannew york citynypdrescuecprheart attack
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Mother speaks out after saving 5-year-old son from kidnappers
Heartbreak Hotel: TWA Flight 800, 25 Years Later (Watch Now)
Mayor says no plan for NYC to return to mask mandates
Disturbing video shows man on Citi Bike shot point-blank in Brooklyn
Despite breakthrough cases, unvaccinated more likely to get sick
3 women go on road trip after finding out they were dating same man
Yankees will play Friday after testing shows no new COVID cases
Show More
Traveler hospitalized in Dallas with case of human monkeypox, CDC says
Man robbed of religious items, hate crimes task force investigating
'Automania' celebrates love affair with vehicles at MoMA
Off-duty NJ police officer killed in early morning 2-vehicle crash
IRS sends out refunds to filers who overpaid on unemployment benefits
More TOP STORIES News