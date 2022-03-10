2 men wanted in armed robbery of customer inside Inwood fried chicken restaurant

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11633303" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Darla Miles has more on the FDNY graudation ceremony welcoming 13 women -- the most in the department's history.

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two men are wanted for robbing a man inside an uptown fried chicken restaurant.Video shows one of the suspects pointing a gun at customers in John's Fried Chicken on West 207 Street in Inwood.It happened on Sunday, March 6 at around 8:15 p.m.Police say the armed suspect had arrived with another man on a blue motorbike.The suspects fled with the victim's necklace, which had a pendant featuring the numbers "72."No shots were fired.The gunmen took off on the motorbike westbound, on the sidewalk, on West 207 Street, towards Sherman Avenue.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------