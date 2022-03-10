2 men wanted in armed robbery of customer inside Inwood fried chicken restaurant

Video shows one of the suspects pointing a gun at customers in John's Fried Chicken on West 207 Street in Inwood.
It happened on Sunday, March 6 at around 8:15 p.m.
Police say the armed suspect had arrived with another man on a blue motorbike.
The suspects fled with the victim's necklace, which had a pendant featuring the numbers "72."
No shots were fired.
The gunmen took off on the motorbike westbound, on the sidewalk, on West 207 Street, towards Sherman Avenue.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
ALSO READ | FDNY welcomes 291 probies; female firefighters at record level
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube