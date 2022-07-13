localish

Love Sports? Fun Fieldz brings a miniaturized authentic sports field to your backyard!

By Amanda Brady
EMBED <>More Videos

Fun Fieldz brings the ball, field, announcers and fun to you!

COLLEGEVILLE, Pa -- Jonathan Retano and Aaron Keller started Fun Fieldz 10 years ago as a way to get kids back outdoors.

The idea is simple, they bring the ball game (field, equipment, and even announcers) to your backyard.

"If you're watching the Phillies, imagine that being shrunk and miniaturized, put it in the truck and deliver it to your house for Wiffle ball", says Retano.

They do all the set-up and take down, from the field posts to the painted lines.

It's not just wiffleball, they also do football, soccer and other backyard activities. "(We have) obstacle courses, giant soccer balls, we have a rubber chicken race" says Keller.

While kids' birthday parties are the most popular, they said they do their fair share of adult events as well.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wpvilocalishsecretly awesome
LOCALISH
Fun Fieldz brings the ball, field, announcers and fun to you!
Demola fuses all types of music to create a unique sound to his music
Every day is Earth Day at J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines
Cousins raise money for a cure with lemonade stand
TOP STORIES
Conviction tossed in death of anti-gang activist on Long Island
Family: Flight changed to another country, airline asked for $30K
Video of police confrontation with moped driver sparks controversy
NYC bar to pay $500,000 over 'hostile and discriminatory workplace'
Shark bites paddleboarder off Long Island beach
Driver killed after Jeep slams into row of stores in NJ
Woman, child killed in Hudson River boating accident identified
Show More
FDA approves new COVID-19 shot option from Novavax
NYC social service group DOROT reopens after pandemic closure
5 homicides in just 4 hours across New York City
Man charged with murder in string of NYC homeless stabbings
New Freeform series 'Everything's Trash' tackles life in your 30s
More TOP STORIES News