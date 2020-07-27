NYC shooting spike: Funeral held for 1-year-old boy killed at Brooklyn cookout

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Family, friends and other mourners gathered Monday in Brooklyn to bid a final farewell to a 1-year-old boy gunned down during a cookout at a park in Bedford-Stuyvesant amid the surge in shootings across New York City.

The Rev. Al Sharpton, founder and President of National Action Network, joined the family of Davell Gardner to deliver the eulogy at his homegoing service, held at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

Gardner's death comes at a time when the NYPD says shootings rose 276% compared to this time last year. Of the more than 50 shooting victims this month, 10 of them were minors.

Related: NYPD, City Council member host Family Day, Town Hall in Brooklyn amid shooting surge

The boy, two months shy of his second birthday, was shot near the Raymond Bush Playground at Madison Street and Marcus Garvey Boulevard around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 12.

Police say two men dressed in all black opened fire on the group and then fled through the park. There were no words exchanged or dispute before the shots were fired, according to investigators.

One person suspected in the shooting is in custody and charged in another murder, but so far, no one is charged in connection with Gardner's death.

Related: Video shows suspects in deadly NYC shooting; $15,000 reward offered

---------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybrooklynbedford stuyvesantnypdhomicide investigationabc7ny instagramhomicideshootingchild killedfuneral
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Positive tests in NYC at 1%, Moderna begins largest vaccine study
GOP stimulus proposal not likely to extend $600 weekly payment
Mayor de Blasio calls for restart to NYC court system
Yankees-Phillies opener postponed after 14 Marlins test positive
9-year-old girl is youngest COVID-19 victim in Florida
AccuWeather Alert: Dangerous heat & humidity
Trump's national security adviser tests positive for COVID-19
Show More
Target to keep stores closed on Thanksgiving Day
Conserve power: Con Ed warns NYC as residents try to keep cool
16-year-old killed, 2 other teens injured in shooting in Brooklyn
Bayonne business sells winning Mega Millions ticket
Video shows man smashing NYPD vehicle window
More TOP STORIES News