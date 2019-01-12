Funeral held for New Jersey boy who died from smell of cooking fish smell

Friends and family said their final goodbyes Saturday to a child who died in Brooklyn of an apparent allergic reaction to fumes from fish as it was being cooked.

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Friends and family said their final goodbyes Saturday to a child who died in Brooklyn of an apparent allergic reaction to fumes from fish as it was being cooked.

Eleven-year-old Cameron Jean-Pierre died on New Year's Day when he had a severe asthma attack after breathing in fumes as his grandmother and aunt cooked "salt fish," a Caribbean dish, and a family member's Canarsie home.

His father described the harrowing last moments with his son to Eyewitness News.

"My son's last words were 'Daddy I love you, daddy I love you,'" he said. "He gave me two kisses, two kisses on my face. He said, 'I feel like I'm dying.' I said, 'Don't say that. What are you talking about? Don't say that.'"

Services for Cameron were held at 9:30 a.m. at Holy Family Church on Flatlands Avenue in Canarsie.

