Gabby Petito family launches new Twitter page to help find other missing people

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Gabby Petito family launches Twitter page to help find missing people

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The family of Gabby Petito has launched a new Twitter page dedicated to spreading awareness for missing person cases.

Petito's stepfather Jim Schmidt announced the revamped page called 'Gabby - Find the Missing,' in a tweet Monday night.

"We have converted our original #findgabby page on FB into a missing persons page. We are expanding it to Twitter and Instagram too. A work in progress, but we are committed to help find the missing," Schmidt tweeted.


Using the power of social media, the Gabby Petito Foundation is asking for help finding another missing young woman.

Lateche Norris vanished about three weeks ago.

The post on the new Twitter account says the 20-year-old woman disappeared after fighting with her boyfriend in San Diego. She's from Indiana.


The disappearance of 22-year-old Gabby Petito sparked national attention after her family reported her missing on September 11.

Petito's disappearance came after she set off on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie in early July.

The trip led to a series of tragic events that resulted in the eventual discovery of Petito's body on the edge of a national park in Wyoming, one the places the young couple had visited on the trip they documented through social media videos.
EMBED More News Videos

Gabby Petito was traveling with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, in a cargo van the two had outfitted as a makeshift recreational vehicle for a months-long cross-country road trip when she mysteriously disappeared.



Laundrie's body was later found in a Florida nature preserve following a month-long manhunt after the 23-year-old returned alone to his parent's home in North Port.


----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkblue pointsuffolk countygabby petitobrian laundrieinvestigationmissing person
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
220 passengers stuck on Amtrak train heading to NYC due to bad weather
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
'We have to open up,' Adams says of COVID closures in NYC
17 reputed gang members charged in series of NYC shootings
COVID Updates: Pediatric cases rise, scientists study French variant
COVID surge: NYC school attendance lags, NY studying hospitalizations
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Show More
AccuWeather: Winter Weather Advisory for NY, NJ during AM commute
I-95 traffic pileup in Virginia leaves hundreds stranded
Nirvana 'Nevermind' baby cover suit dismissed
Powerball jackpot surges to $610M, 7th largest ever
Man shot during attempted carjacking in Queens
More TOP STORIES News