Gabby Petito family launches new Twitter page to help find other missing people

Petito's stepfather Jim Schmidt announced the revamped page called 'Gabby - Find the Missing,' in a tweet Monday night.
"We have converted our original #findgabby page on FB into a missing persons page. We are expanding it to Twitter and Instagram too. A work in progress, but we are committed to help find the missing," Schmidt tweeted.
We have converted our original #findgabby page on FB into a missing persons page. We are expanding it to Twitter and Instagram too. A work in progress, but we are committed to help find the missing. @gabbyfind https://t.co/b9thEJ947Z— Jim Schmidt (@Jim_Schmidt416) December 2, 2021
Using the power of social media, the Gabby Petito Foundation is asking for help finding another missing young woman.
Lateche Norris vanished about three weeks ago.
The post on the new Twitter account says the 20-year-old woman disappeared after fighting with her boyfriend in San Diego. She's from Indiana.
Please Help Find Lateche Norris. She was last seen on 11/5/21 in San Diego, Ca. pic.twitter.com/kyv0pcL14C— Gabby - Find the Missing (@GabbyFind) December 1, 2021
The disappearance of 22-year-old Gabby Petito sparked national attention after her family reported her missing on September 11.
Petito's disappearance came after she set off on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie in early July.
The trip led to a series of tragic events that resulted in the eventual discovery of Petito's body on the edge of a national park in Wyoming, one the places the young couple had visited on the trip they documented through social media videos.
Laundrie's body was later found in a Florida nature preserve following a month-long manhunt after the 23-year-old returned alone to his parent's home in North Port.
