2 dead, 1 seriously injured after crash on Garden State Parkway

ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two people are dead and a third person is seriously injured after a crash on the Garden State Parkway.New Jersey State Police responded to the accident just after 7 p.m. Sunday in the southbound local lanes in Aberdeen Township in Monmouth County.Both sides of the parkway were briefly closed as police investigated.Deputies are still looking into what caused the crash.----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.