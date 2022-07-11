2 dead, 1 seriously injured after crash on Garden State Parkway

By Eyewitness News
ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two people are dead and a third person is seriously injured after a crash on the Garden State Parkway.

New Jersey State Police responded to the accident just after 7 p.m. Sunday in the southbound local lanes in Aberdeen Township in Monmouth County.

Both sides of the parkway were briefly closed as police investigated.



Deputies are still looking into what caused the crash.

