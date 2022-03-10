Traffic

Gas prices soar across Tri-State, some relief may be in sight

By
Gas prices continue to soar across the Tri-State area

WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Gas prices jumped another 7-cents overnight to a national average of $4.32 a gallon.

On the West Side of Manhattan, it's way higher than that.

the Mobile station on 11th Avenue is routinely one of the most expensive in our area, and Thursday morning it's approaching $6 a gallon for regular gas.

Prices are surging across our region. It's now up to $4.47 a gallon in New York, $4.38 in New Jersey, and $4.48 in Connecticut.

But, there could be some relief on the way.

The cost of oil saw its biggest one-day percentage decline in nearly two years on Wednesday.

The price drop came after the United Arab Emirates called on its OPEC partners to ramp up production, as the United States and other countries make plans to ban Russian oil.

High gas prices not only drain our wallets, they drive up shipping and manufacturing costs.

Everyone is desperate for relief.

"How much more is it going to go up? When does it end?" a driver said.

"It's ridiculous. They punish the working class. That's really, it's bad," another driver said.



"People need gasoline to go to work, get their kids to school, and their families to health care. We need those necessities of bread and milk. We need to find ways to reduce this inflationary spiral," said Senator Richard Blumenthal, (D) Connecticut.

Blumenthal is among a group of lawmakers calling for a suspension of the federal gas tax, it's about 18-cents a gallon.

President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine, according to a person familiar with the matter.



