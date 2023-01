Man finishing his military career the way it started by running a marathon

RETIRING WITH A GOAL: A man explains why it's important for him to close out his military career by running in the Houston Marathon

HOUSTON, Texas -- Gavino Rivas is soon approaching his retirement from the military.

He joined the Marines in 1992 and that same year he ran the Marine Corps Marathon in Washington, DC.

More than 30 years later Rivas is retiring and is finishing career the same he started.

Rivas will be running this Sunday in the Houston Marathon.