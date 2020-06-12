Videos show NYPD officers attacked during George Floyd protests

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- The NYPD is focusing its attention on the violence caught on camera over the past weeks during the George Floyd protests.
The department has released several videos of suspects who attacked officers.
New video released Friday morning shows a group attacking cops in Brooklyn.
It happened two weeks ago, as protests turned violent at Saint Marks and Flatbush avenues.
The video shows the group throwing rocks, bottles, and even a traffic cone at officers. None of the officers were seriously hurt.
The NYPD also released these images of a man they're looking for, saying that he threw a brick at an officer's helmet in Greenwich Village.
The policeman left with a cut and swelling to his face.
Police commanders are working to reassure their officers that they have support during a difficult time. They say they want to hold officers accountable for their actions - but also want to make clear to the public what the officers were contending with.
The videos of officers coming under attack have been released along with other videos showing looters who targeted locations in SoHo and elsewhere.
Police are hoping the public will help identify the suspects seen in the videos.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.
