Vote to expel Rep. George Santos from Congress could come this week

WASHINGTON (WABC) -- New York House Republicans believe they are close to the two-thirds majority of votes needed to expel Rep. George Santos from Congress.

The vote is expected to happen later this week but it is extremely rare for the House of Representatives to expel one of their own.

Recently elected House Speaker Mike Johnson said, "We got a lot of discussions this week, we'll see what happens," when asked about the Santos expulsion resolution and censure resolutions for Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rashida Tlaib.

When asked if he will motion to table the Santos resolution or bring it for a vote this week, Johnson said off camera, "We'll see, I am not commenting right now."

Santos posted Monday afternoon that he will let his colleagues make their decision without interference.

Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, of New York, introduced the resolution last Thursday evening to expel Santos from Congress. He was joined by four other New York Republicans, U.S. Reps. Nick LaLota, Michael Lawler, Marc Molinaro and Brandon Williams.

D'Esposito said Santos is not "fit to serve his constituents as a United States representative."

Expelling Santos requires a two-thirds majority. For that to happen, every Democrat would have to vote to expel and dozens of Republicans would have to also approve.

According to the U.S. House Archive, only five lawmakers have ever been expelled.

Santos was arraigned last week on a revised indictment accusing him of several frauds, including making tens of thousands of dollars in unauthorized charges on credit cards belonging to his campaign donors.

The New York Republican pleaded not guilty to 10 new charges Friday at a courthouse on Long Island. He has already pleaded not guilty to 13 other charges filed in May.

RELATED | George Santos: The Man, the Myths, the Lessons | Full Special

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.