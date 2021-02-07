Politics

George P. Shultz, secretary of state under President Ronald Reagan, dies at 100

George P. Shultz, the former Secretary of State under President Ronald Reagan and Treasury Secretary under President Richard Nixon, died Saturday at the age of 100, Stanford's Hoover Institution announced Sunday.

The Hoover Institution, where he was a fellow, recalled Schultz as the "one of the most consequential policymakers of all time."

Shultz was a professor emeritus at the Graduate School of Business at Stanford.

He began his career in U.S. government as an economist on an advisory council for President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1955.

Shultz is one of two Americans to hold four different cabinet posts.

He held three major Cabinet posts in Republican administrations during a long career of public service.

He was labor secretary and treasury secretary under President Richard Nixon before spending more than six years in the Reagan Administration.

He had been the oldest surviving former Cabinet member of any administration.

As the nation's chief diplomat, Shultz negotiated the first-ever treaty to reduce the size of the Soviet Union's ground-based nuclear arsenals.

The 1987 accord was a historic attempt to begin to reverse the nuclear arms race.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsronald reaganthe white housepolitics
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fast-moving snowstorm hits NYC, Tri-State area
Snow Stream Live: NYC schools open for in-person learning on Monday
Share snow photos and videos here!
Golden retriever struggling to stay afloat rescued from icy pond
COVID Vaccine Updates: More contagious variants spreading rapidly in US, study says
Woman dies after being struck by truck in Times Square
Woman overcomes COVID, gives birth at NYC hospital
Show More
NYPD officer disciplined for wearing Trump patches on uniform
1 arrested, another wanted in 2nd home invasion in Queens this week
Woman rescued from Hudson River after sneaking on pier
Driver fatally shot during dispute in the Bronx
NJ mom accused of murdering 4-year-old son
More TOP STORIES News