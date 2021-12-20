localish

Gingerbread village in Long Beach brings holiday joy to locals

LONG BEACH, Calif. -- In his previous job as an executive chef, Isaac Salgado made gingerbread houses that would go on display at country clubs or resorts. Most people could not see his delicious food art creations, unless they were a member or paying customer. So, when a friend asked him, Isaac gladly made a giant gingerbread village that would go on display for anyone to see. Nine years later, he's still making his gingerbread villages, along with Hulean Tyler, who makes the wooden foundation that supports the sweet designs.

The gingerbread villages contain sections that resemble actual areas in Long Beach, CA.

They are on display at Modica's Deli in downtown Long Beach and at the Bembridge House, a historic building near Drake Park.

