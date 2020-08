11-year-old girl attacked, NYPD says crowd prevented response

Despite one newspaper's account, our officers who came to the assistance of an 11-year-old girl being assaulted in Harlem on Sunday did not stand by. They were met by a large crowd that hurled projectiles at them and had to reposition, then called for additional officers. pic.twitter.com/aeZ1zNnqrJ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 10, 2020

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD is defending its response to an attack on an 11-year-old girl, saying officers tried to help but couldn't get past an unruly crowd.Police tweeted this video of that crowd, saying protesters throwing bottles at officers prevented them from helping the young girl.That's after the NY Post reported the 11-year-old was attacked by a group of five other girls Sunday in Harlem.It happened around 7 p.m. at 125th Street and Madison Avenue.According to that report, officers sat nearby but did not intervene.The girl was punched, kicked and shocked with a stun gun before being taken to the hospital.----------