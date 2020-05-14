Girl stabbed stepping between robber and her dad in NYC, police say

LOWER EAST SIDE (WABC) -- Police in Manhattan are looking for the suspects who stabbed a 6-year-old girl during a robbery on the Lower East Side.

The girl's 55-year-old father was being robbed at knifepoint on Monroe and Pike streets just before 12:30 a.m.

One suspect appears to have been attempting to stab the father when the child got in between them.

She suffered wounds in the torso.

The girl was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition

Two suspects fled the scene and no arrests have been made.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lower east sidemanhattannew york citycrimenew york citychild injurednypdrobberystabbinglower east sidemanhattan newsnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC opening more streets as warm weather takes hold
Could NJ beaches open for Memorial Day?
AccuWeather: Mild trend continues
Nurse quits job, sails to NYC to help battle COVID-19
Here's what to know about NJ's reopening plan
Calls for dismissal of NYC health commissioner over NYPD comments
12-year-old girl almost dies from possible COVID-19 complications
Show More
Queens diner starts make-shift drive-in theater to drum up business
Amid record unemployment, these businesses are hiring
NYC tour guides offer glimpse into future post-COVID-19
Man goes to store to buy pork rinds, ends up winning lottery
Spunky 104-year-old COVID-19 survivor shares her story
More TOP STORIES News