Girl stabbed stepping between robber and her dad in NYC, police say

LOWER EAST SIDE (WABC) -- Police in Manhattan are looking for the suspects who stabbed a 6-year-old girl during a robbery on the Lower East Side.The girl's 55-year-old father was being robbed at knifepoint on Monroe and Pike streets just before 12:30 a.m.One suspect appears to have been attempting to stab the father when the child got in between them.She suffered wounds in the torso.The girl was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable conditionTwo suspects fled the scene and no arrests have been made.----------