Newark police celebrate 3rd birthday with girl after shooting nearly took her life

Newark police helped celebrate little Allure's birthday with balloons, a card, and gifts.
The girl was only 2 when gunfire erupted in January on Cabinet Street.
Two adults were also shot, and survived.
Officer Robbie Sampson was one of the first responders who helped save Allure's life, and still keeps in touch with the girl and her mother.
Newark Police Division's Crime Stoppers Program is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person or persons responsible.
"Our Major Crimes detectives are actively searching for any suspects involved in this senseless shooting, which could have cost this child her life in a split second," said Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose. "Thankfully, she is still with us. We are hopeful that offering a reward will result in someone coming forward with information to help us identify the suspects and prevent them from committing more violence against our neighbors."
Director Ambrose urges anyone with information about the incident to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).
Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division's website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.
----------
