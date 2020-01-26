Good Samaritan trying to help teen driver killed on highway on Long Island

ISLANDIA, Long Island (WABC) -- A good Samaritan was killed while trying to help a stranger whose car broke down on the side of a highway on Long Island.The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Motor Parkway in Islandia.Authorities say the 57-year-old victim stopped to help an 18-year-old driver who had pulled over on the side of the road.As both men walked behind the victim's car to get tools out of the trunk, police say they were struck by a car driven by a 22-year-old woman.The good Samaritan was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as Federico Oviedo of Bay Shore.The 18-year-old driver was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.It is not yet clear if the 22-year-old driver is facing any charges in connection to the crash.----------