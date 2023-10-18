After a car crashed through a fence and launched into the water at the Stony Brook Yacht Club, two good Samaritans came to the driver's rescue just in time. Chantee Lans has the story.

Two good Samaritans save man after car crashes into water in Stony Brook

STONY BROOK, New York -- Things quickly went from calm to frightening outside Stony Brook Yacht Club.

On Monday, a white Ford Explorer crashed through a fence and went bobbing into the water right outside the club.

Onlookers shouted to help as two complete strangers stepped in to rescue the driver.

"It was just a perfect storm," said Eon Suhanee, one of good Samaritans who jumped into action.

Former lifeguard, now acupuncturist, Suhanee of Oakland was sitting with his wife, while the other rescuer, Greg Sund, 64, was eating lunch.

"He nosedived right into the water," said Suhanee about the scary moments when the driver drove right into the water.

"I started taking off my shoes and stuff and dove in the water," explained Sund.

Their quick instincts helped rescue the driver from the sinking car.

"I reached in and grabbed his legs and waist and sort of lifted him up," said Sund.

"I start to pull him up and out. I get him out of the car right then. We get him onto the dock," said Suhanee.

The reason for the crash? Turns out it was a mistake.

"He just made a mistake with the gears," said Suhanee. "He thought he was going into reverse. He was still in drive."

The incident was also a close call for Sund, who almost went under with the SUV.

"I didn't realize it was that close until I saw the video," he said.

Two good Samaritans, who happen to be at the right place at the right time.

