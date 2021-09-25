coronavirus new york

Hochul releases plan for possible health care staffing shortage as vaccination deadline looms

Coronavirus Update for New York
EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Weekend Update

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is prepared to declare a state of emergency if a Monday deadline for New York state health care workers to receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine leads to staffing shortages.

Workers face termination for defying the mandate.

According to a release from Hochul's office, the governor could sign an executive order which would expand the pool of health care professionals who could practice in the state to include those licensed in other states or countries, recent graduates, retired and formerly practicing health care professionals.

Hochul said her office would work with federal and state leaders to expedite visa requests.

"I am monitoring the staffing situation closely, and we have a plan to increase our health care workforce and help alleviate the burdens on our hospitals and other health care facilities," Hochul said.

The most recent data shows that 84% of all hospital employees were fully vaccinated, as well as 81% of staff at all adult care facilities and 77% of all staff at nursing home facilities.

The Department of Labor recently turned up the heat on those who are unvaccinated by issuing guidance stating that anyone fired because they refused to get a shot would not be eligible for unemployment.

The release from Hochul also stated the governor has other options including deploying medically-trained National Guard members, and partnering with the federal government to deploy Disaster Medical Assistance Teams (DMATs) to assist local health and medical systems.

MORE NEWS: 8 unvaccinated NYPD officers hospitalized with COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

8 unvaccinated NYPD officers are currently in the hospital with COVID-19, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said in a video message to the department.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up


MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkhealthmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkhealth carereopen nykathy hochulcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
NYC schools prepare for possible teacher, staff shortages Monday
COVID Update: Anger over CDC panel's original booster decision
8 unvaccinated NYPD officers hospitalized with COVID-19
Eyewitness News Special: COVID Vaccines - What's New? What's Next?
TOP STORIES
Driveway vigil held for Gabby Petito, funeral details released
Gabby Petito case exposes racial disparities with missing persons
8 unvaccinated NYPD officers hospitalized with COVID-19
Central Park set to welcome thousands for 'Global Citizen Live'
'The View' COVID chaos possibly sparked by false-positive test results
Matt Amodio passes $1 million mark on 'Jeopardy!'
59th New York Film Festival gets underway in NYC
Show More
US service member says Afghan refugees assaulted her at Fort Bliss
AccuWeather: A pleasant weekend
College GameDay: No. 12 Irish face No. 18 Wisconsin
Laundrie still missing after arrest warrant issued in Petito case
Gabby Petito disappearance timeline: What we know so far
More TOP STORIES News