Gov. Phil Murphy to tour storm damage in Lambertville, New Jersey

"We are a river community, we do flood, but this was a flood of epic proportions," the fire chief said.
Gov. Murphy to tour storm damage in Lambertville

LAMBERTVILLE, New Jersey -- Governor Phil Murphy will take a look at the devastation in Lambertville, New Jersey on Monday morning.

Flooding from the swollen Delaware River went crashing into homes and businesses as the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit last week.

Almost half the properties in town sustained flood damage.

"It's a very hurtful time right now. You could have never expected this in a million years. We are a river community, we do flood, but this was a flood of epic proportions," said Lambertville Fire Chief Mike Barlow.

RELATED: Neighbors in New Jersey work together to clear flooded homes
Neighbors in Lambertville, New Jersey are working together to survey the damage from Hurricane Ida, after water rose several feet Wednesday night, flooding homes and cars.



Five hundred volunteers joined Lambertville Helping Hands to collect water and non-perishable food and health supplies.

If you want to help sort supplies, you can go to Lambertville City Hall.

RELATED: President Biden approves disaster declaration for New Jersey

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has approved a disaster declaration for New Jersey in the wake of Ida.

It makes federal funding available to impacted residents of Gloucester, Hunterdon, Bergen, Middlesex, Passaic, and Somerset counties.
