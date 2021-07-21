Woman punched in head on Grand Central subway platform

This happened Thursday night on the 7 train platform.
Police say the suspect punched a 60-year-old woman in the back of the head before getting on a northbound 5 train.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police are asking for the public's help tracking down that suspect.
Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
