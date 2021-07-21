Woman punched in head on Grand Central subway platform

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The NYPD has released video of the disturbing moments leading up to an unprovoked attack at the Grand Central subway station.

This happened Thursday night on the 7 train platform.

Police say the suspect punched a 60-year-old woman in the back of the head before getting on a northbound 5 train.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.



Police are asking for the public's help tracking down that suspect.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

ALSO READ | Mask compliance falls in NYC subway stations as COVID infection rate rises
EMBED More News Videos

MTA officials have been watching the trend for the past several weeks. Fewer people are wearing face coverings in the New York City transit system.



Related topics:
new yorknew york citymanhattanmidtown eastnypdsubway crimecrimestopperscaught on camerasurveillance video
