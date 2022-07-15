Traffic

Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Grand Central Parkway in Queens

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Several people have been injured in a pair of multi-vehicle crashes on the Grand Central Parkway in Queens.

It started in the eastbound lanes before 6 a.m. Friday near exit 11.

A crash involving up to four vehicles led to a vehicle hitting the divider, sending debris into the oncoming westbound lanes, causing a separate crash.

In all at least seven vehicles appear to have been involved the pileups.



Initial reports indicate four people hurt, all believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

All lanes of the parkway were shut down between Kew Gardens and the Long Island Expressway as first responders tended to the injured and crews worked to clear the debris.

This breaking story will be updated.

