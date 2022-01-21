localish

Dine where David Bowie, The Foo Fighters and No Doubt once recorded hit songs

EMBED <>More Videos

Dine where David Bowie, The Foo Fighters and No Doubt once recorded hit songs

HOLLYWOOD -- Music artists such as David Bowie, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Kanye West, and the Foo Fighters, among many others, have all recorded hits at Grandmaster Recorders in Hollywood.

Now, the historic music studio has been transformed into a restaurant, lounge, and rooftop bar with panoramic views of the iconic Hollywood Sign.

"Today, Grandmaster Recorders has changed from its original iteration, being a music-focused, functioning studio to now a restaurant rooftop bar," said co-owner Grant Smillie.

The studio opened in the 1970s with a coveted list of musicians recording there over the years, including Stevie Wonder, Tom Petty and Gwen Stefani.

The studio stopped in 2016 when owner Alan Dickson died. It was vacant until Smillie and his team bought it.

"When we walked in here, I had no idea about the space, but instantly fell in love with it," said Smillie.

Monty and Jaci Koludrovic are partners in life and food. Monty runs the dining menu and Jaci runs the pastry menu. Monty describes the menu as non-traditional Italian.

"The fun element comes from not being bound by tradition and we say it's food that Nonna would recognize but never really cook herself," said Monty Koludrovic.

For more information:
grandmasterrecorders.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeles countylos angeleskabchotelrooftoplocalish
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
LOCALISH
Dine where David Bowie, The Foo Fighters and No Doubt once recorded hit songs
Brothless Ramen Dish Satisfies Your Cravings
A healing refuge for SF's Tenderloin neighborhood
This NJ shop serves a pretzel cheesesteak that's a must-try!
TOP STORIES
Burglary suspect dies after police shooting in Bronx
18-year-old taking groceries to grandma killed by stray bullet in NJ
AccuWeather: Frigid Friday
10-year-old child struck by vehicle in Queens; Driver in custody
FDNY, NYPD perform water rescue saving two children from frozen pond
Teachers union says LI district not enforcing mask mandate
Man shot in leg during robbery in Brooklyn
Show More
Watch NatGeo documentary 'The First Wave' free for 48 hours
Long Island high schooler bowls perfect game 2 weeks after 299
American Airlines flight turned around over maskless passenger
Adele postpones Vegas residency due to COVID among crew
FBI issues new warning on QR codes
More TOP STORIES News