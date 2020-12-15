Grocery worker killed in elevator incident at store in Manhattan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8751842" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A couple and their 2-year-old were kicked off a United Airlines flight Saturday after the child refused to wear a mask.

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A grocery store employee died inside the supermarket after an elevator incident on Tuesday evening.Police responded to the Food Emporium at 452 West 43rd Street around 4:30 p.m.Authorities say a 39-year-old woman was killed. Her identity has not yet been released.The NYC Department of Building said the incident involved a mechanical dumbwaiter, not a passenger elevator.Few other details were released.----------