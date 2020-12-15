Grocery worker killed in elevator incident at store in Manhattan

Police responded to the Food Emporium at 452 West 43rd Street around 4:30 p.m.
Authorities say a 39-year-old woman was killed. Her identity has not yet been released.
The NYC Department of Building said the incident involved a mechanical dumbwaiter, not a passenger elevator.
Few other details were released.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
