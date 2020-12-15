Grocery worker killed in elevator incident at store in Manhattan

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A grocery store employee died inside the supermarket after an elevator incident on Tuesday evening.

Police responded to the Food Emporium at 452 West 43rd Street around 4:30 p.m.

Authorities say a 39-year-old woman was killed. Her identity has not yet been released.

The NYC Department of Building said the incident involved a mechanical dumbwaiter, not a passenger elevator.

Few other details were released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

MORE NEWS: Family kicked off NJ-bound flight due to 2-year-old mask violation
EMBED More News Videos

A couple and their 2-year-old were kicked off a United Airlines flight Saturday after the child refused to wear a mask.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hell's kitchenmanhattannew york cityworker deathelevatorgrocery store
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Winter Storm Warning: Here's how much snow to expect
New York area bracing for major winter storm
Are NYC schools open or closed? What a snow day looks like in 2020
NY, NYC headed for another shutdown, mayor & governor warn
The Countdown: McConnell congratulates Biden, Inauguration Day to be mostly virtual
NYE to go on in Times Square -- but without revelers
Show More
When Alex Trebek's last 'Jeopardy!' episodes will air
Talks escalate on new COVID-19 stimulus bill
New Yorkers advised to leave cars at home, stay off the road
Behind the scenes at Northwell's massive storage, distribution center
ER nurse is recipient of New Jersey's 1st COVID-19 vaccine
More TOP STORIES News