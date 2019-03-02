Group beats up homeless men sleeping on Brooklyn street, steal $5

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the group of people who violently beat up men sleeping on a Brooklyn sidewalk and stole $5 from one victim.
The attack happened Saturday around 6:45 a.m. in front of an auto repair show near 60 Streett and 10th Avenue in Borough Park.
Police said the group approached the four sleeping victims, who were between ages 41 and 61, and asked for money. The group then began punching, kicking, and throwing objects at the victims.
In a video, one of the victims is seen lying on the ground as the men punch, kick and eventually drag him.
The attackers managed to steal $5 from one victim before fleeing, police said.
One of the victims was hospitalized in critical condition due to severe head trauma. Two others were hospitalized, and their conditions are unknown.
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
