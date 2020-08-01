Manhunt for suspect who fatally shot 21-year-old shot outside Bronx deli

SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- A gunman who walked through a crowd of people and fatally shot a 21-year-old man outside a deli in the Bronx is on the run.

The incident happened around 10:40 p.m. at Randall Ave in Soundview.

Surveillance video shows a suspect seen with a gun wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, white face mask and black sweatpants with white stripes down the side.

Police say the victim was identified as Shaquan Wilson. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

A resident in community said Wilson celebrated a birthday and the birth of a child in the last week.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
soundviewbronxnew york citydeadly shootingfatal shootingnypdshooting
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Update: Oxygen therapy may prevent virus, more pools reopen
Trump, GOP soften on opposition to $600 unemployment benefit
Trump says he'll act to ban TikTok in US
AccuWeather: Sunny Saturday
What we can expect from Hurricane Isaias
How Tri-State Area is preparing for Hurricane Isaias
NY man accused of attacking 3 women in NJ bias crime arrested
Show More
Georgia camp hit with COVID-19 outbreak didn't require masks
US astronauts pack up for rare splashdown in SpaceX capsule
'Alarms are going off' as NJ coronavirus cases rise
'The Secret' and 'Black is King' hit your TV this weekend
Teen arrested in Twitter hack that hit Obama, Gates accounts
More TOP STORIES News