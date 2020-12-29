Halsey apologizes for posting about her eating disorder without sufficient trigger warning

The 26-year-old singer took part in a viral Instagram trend, where followers ask celebrities to post specific pictures using the question feature. In response to a request asking for a picture of "you at your lowest point," Halsey posted a picture of her body appearing very skinny and captioned it, "TW: ED" (which stands for "trigger warning: eating disorder") and "ask for help."
Halsey soon deleted the post after facing backlash for posting the picture without a sufficient trigger warning.
"TW: disordered eating," the multi-platinum artist wrote on Twitter. "I am very sorry for posting a photo of myself depicting my struggle with ED without a sufficient trigger warning. I was very nervous to post it and didn't think properly. I had positive intentions. I would never want to harm someone who shares my struggle."
TW: disordered eating— h (@halsey) December 28, 2020
I am very sorry for posting a photo of myself depicting my struggle with ED without a sufficient trigger warning. I was very nervous to post it and didn’t think properly. I had positive intentions. I would never want to harm someone who shares my struggle.
"With that being said I'm gonna log off now because this has turned into something I am not emotionally equipped to handle for the time being," Halsey continued in a subsequent post. "I hope that's okay."
The singer-songwriter has been open about her struggles with mental illness in the past. In July, Halsey spoke out about struggling with bipolar disorder while in the public eye.
"I have dedicated my career to offering education and insight about bipolar disorder and I'm so disturbed by what I'm seeing," Halsey tweeted. "Personal opinions about someone aside, a manic episode isn't a joke. If you can't offer understanding or sympathy, offer your silence."
Halsey released her third studio album, "Manic," in January 2020 and described it as the only album she's ever written while in a manic state. The artist further elaborated on her struggles with her physical and mental health in her newly released poetry book "I Would Leave Me If I Could."