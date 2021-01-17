Sports

Surfers ride waves reaching 50 feet in Hawaii

HAWAII (WABC) -- There's new video of a surfer's paradise Saturday in Hawaii with swells reaching 50 feet.

Weather watchers in the Aloha State are reporting that the waves within the island chain were the biggest of the season.

Waves are also expected to be elevated again Sunday.

Extremely large swells are no stranger to Hawaii this time of the year, mainly due to the passing of mid-latitude cyclones across the Pacific Ocean.

