localish

HBCU professor goes viral for holding student's baby during class

By Beccah Hendrickson
EMBED <>More Videos

HBCU professor goes viral for holding student's baby during class

Dr. Aqeel Dix is a professor at Lincoln University, an HBCU in Pennsylvania.

In 2020, his student Imani Lamarr had just returned to her studies after taking a semester off to have a baby. Lamarr's son, Christopher, had spent months in the NICU and she had considered not coming back to school to care for her baby.


With the support of her family, however, she decided to go back to college.

One day, she told Dr. Dix she would be missing her class because she didn't have a babysitter.

He answered "No." He told her to bring her child to class and he would look after the baby while she listened to the lecture.


Now, nearly two years later, Lamarr is getting ready to graduate. She says it's because of the support of people like Dr. Dix that she is able to finish her degree while raising her child.

And Dr. Dix is going viral for his good deed and leadership!

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wpvilocalish
LOCALISH
DelCo Brothers Win Spec Mix Bricklayer 500 Competition
HBCU professor goes viral for holding student's baby during class
100% Authentic Mexican Grill Opens in South Jersey.
Bodybuilder gives back after traumatic brain injury
TOP STORIES
16-year-old girl critical after being shot in the neck in NYC
Couple beaten with wiper after dogs removed from tenant's apartment
Family reunited with dog stolen 8 months ago during snowstorm
Walt Disney World opened 50 years ago today
Teachers ask Supreme Court to block NYC vax mandate
Powerball jackpot jumps again, to $635 million
AccuWeather: Lots of sunshine
Show More
New body camera video of Petito; FBI takes items from Laundrie's home
Human remains found by farmer amid search for missing Iowa boy
Eminem serves pasta at his Mom's Spaghetti restaurant opening
NC woman in COVID-19 coma gives birth to 'miracle baby'
Frantic 911 call released of mother whose toddler fell down manhole
More TOP STORIES News