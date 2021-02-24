New Jersey coronavirus update: 105-year-old survives COVID, offers advice to long life

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10363605" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Skipper, a newborn Aussie- border collie mix, is being called a "miracle."

OCEAN COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A woman in Ocean County who tested positive for COVID-19 on her 105th birthday last month has recovered and now has some words of advice.Lucia DeClerck said Tuesday she's feeling wonderful.She has now lived through two World Wars and two pandemics, and at 105 years old, she is even getting the hang of Zoom.So what's her secret?"I don't have a secret, all I do is pray, pray, pray -- and don't eat junk food," DeClerck said.Her family said she has outlived three cardiologists and three husbands and joked she must be made of steel.DeClerck says she believes gin-soaked raisins have helped keep her free of disease.She is now fully vaccinated against COVID and says she will continue her daily prayers for everyone.