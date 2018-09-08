10th annual 'Teal Walk' held to raise money to fight ovarian cancer

In Brooklyn on Saturday morning, the popular color was teal - the letters of which stand for 'Tell Every Amazing Lady' about ovarian cancer.The 10th Annual 'Teal Walk and 5K Run' in Prospect Park raised money to fight for cancer for which there is no accurate screening test.Eyewitness News reporter and ovarian cancer survivor, Stacey Sager is a proud supporter.Over the past decade, the event has raise nearly $2 million for awareness and research programs.----------