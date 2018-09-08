10th annual 'Teal Walk' held to raise money to fight ovarian cancer

PROSPECT PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) --In Brooklyn on Saturday morning, the popular color was teal - the letters of which stand for 'Tell Every Amazing Lady' about ovarian cancer.
The 10th Annual 'Teal Walk and 5K Run' in Prospect Park raised money to fight for cancer for which there is no accurate screening test.
Eyewitness News reporter and ovarian cancer survivor, Stacey Sager is a proud supporter.
Hey Brooklyn! “Tell Every Amazing Lady” about #ovariancancer!! Brought my girl to @TEALWALK this year in Prospect Park! The organization, hoping to raise $250,000 for more research and support. @ABC7NY #teal #september #survivor pic.twitter.com/6tAMihuYWM— Stacey Sager (@staceysager7) September 8, 2018
Over the past decade, the event has raise nearly $2 million for awareness and research programs.
