ROCKLAND COUNTY, New York (WABC) --Health officials say there are now 124 confirmed cases of measles in Rockland County, with one suspected case still being investigated.
These confirmed cases are the total since the outbreak began in October and are not all active cases.
Rockland County's Commissioner of Health, Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert, announced in November that all schools in the Village of New Square were required to keep students who are un-vaccinated or under-vaccinated against the disease home until 21 days have passed since the last case of measles is confirmed in the county.
The same restriction applies to schools in Spring Valley and Monsey with a measles vaccination rate of less than 70 percent.
RELATED: What to know about measles symptoms, vaccine and treatment
Symptoms of measles include a fever, rash, cough, conjunctivitis or runny nose, and they could appear 10 to 12 days after exposure.
The virus can remain in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours.
To prevent the spread of illness, health officials are advising individuals who may have been exposed and who have symptoms consistent with measles to contact their health care provider, a local clinic, or a local emergency department before going for care.
The update from Rockland County comes as health officials continue to scramble to contain a measles outbreak in the U.S. Northwest that has sickened 35 people in Oregon and Washington since January 1, with 11 more cases suspected. Officials say one child has been hospitalized, and there have been no fatalities in any of the cases nationwide.
Officials confirm that 31 of those confirmed patients had not been vaccinated against measles.
There were 17 outbreaks and about 350 cases of measles in the U.S. last year, also with no fatalities.
Children receive the first vaccine between 12 and 15 months old and the second vaccine between ages 4 and 6.
Experts say one vaccine provides 93 percent immunity from measles, and two shots provide 97 percent protection. The vaccine is less effective in those under a year old and is generally not given to infants.
The virus, spread by coughing or sneezing, can remain in the air for up to two hours in an isolated space.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report)
