Coronavirus NY News: 1st COVID vaccine shipment could arrive Sunday

That means in the Tri-State area, the shot could be going into people's arms as soon as Tuesday.
RELATED: COVID vaccine timeline: Key dates to know about FDA authorization, distribution
Once the vaccines arrive at hospital distribution sites, hospital workers and first responders will have access to the shot first, followed by nursing home residents and staff.
On Thursday an advisory panel recommended the FDA issue an emergency use authorization consent for widespread use of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine for people 16 and older in the United States.
RELATED: See how 1 major hospital is preparing for COVID vaccine
The recommendation came even after two people in the UK had allergic reactions to the vaccine earlier this week.
While the approval process is happening quickly, medical professionals are working to reassure the public.
"We want to make sure that we impress the American public that decisions that involve their health and safety are made outside of the realm of politics, outside of the realm of self-aggrandizement and are made in essence, by independent groups," said Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Pfizer says 3 million doses of the vaccine are ready to be shipped out within 24 hours of final approval, which could come Friday morning.
RELATED: Cuomo says vaccine could arrive this weekend, nursing homes first
ALSO READ | Don't expect a second stimulus check this year. Here's what Congress is talking about instead
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
New CDC guidelines on masks
How coronavirus changed the New York region
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip