Health & Fitness

1st school in US to reopen during COVID celebrates with blood drive

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A school that was the first in the United States to reopen its doors in the middle of the COVID pandemic celebrated the anniversary with a blood drive.

The International Institute for the Brain reopened its doors on the first Monday in May of last year: May 4, 2020.

Officials said it achieved the accomplishment by following the science. After one year, students, staff and guests were kept safe while the school's doors remained open.

On the anniversary, this May 4, iBRAIN partnered with the New York Blood Center to host a blood drive.



The event generated 28 donations which will save the lives of 84 area hospital patients.

"We could not think of a better way of celebrating our one-year anniversary of being the first school in America to reopen than partnering with New York Blood Center to support the amazing and life-saving work they provide to the entire community," said Patrick Donohue, Founder and Chairman of iBRAIN.

ALSO READ | NYC's iconic Plaza Hotel reopening to guests after more than a year
EMBED More News Videos

The world famous Plaza Hotel is preparing to reopen its doors to guests for the first time in more than a year.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessupper east sidemanhattannew york cityblood drivereopen nycschoolcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gas prices rise, demand spikes after pipeline hack
NYPD increases subway patrols as violent crimes skyrocket
Mom of toddler struck by suitcase now in fear of growing violence in NYC
Macy's investing $235M in flagship location and Herald Square neighborhood
Workers lured from India to NJ, paid $1.20/hour for years: Lawsuit
Israel, Hamas trade deadly fire as confrontation escalates
Parents want swift action after racial harassment of middle school student
Show More
The Countdown: Violence in the Middle East, Colonial Pipeline cyberattack
Rob Astorino announces 2nd run for NY governor
AccuWeather: Breezy blend
6th grader gets new kidney from woman who works at his school
Veteran actor Norman Lloyd dies at 106 in Los Angeles
More TOP STORIES News