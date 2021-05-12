1st school in US to reopen during COVID celebrates with blood drive

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10611306" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The world famous Plaza Hotel is preparing to reopen its doors to guests for the first time in more than a year.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A school that was the first in the United States to reopen its doors in the middle of the COVID pandemic celebrated the anniversary with a blood drive.The International Institute for the Brain reopened its doors on the first Monday in May of last year: May 4, 2020.Officials said it achieved the accomplishment by following the science. After one year, students, staff and guests were kept safe while the school's doors remained open.On the anniversary, this May 4, iBRAIN partnered with the New York Blood Center to host a blood drive.The event generated 28 donations which will save the lives of 84 area hospital patients."We could not think of a better way of celebrating our one-year anniversary of being the first school in America to reopen than partnering with New York Blood Center to support the amazing and life-saving work they provide to the entire community," said Patrick Donohue, Founder and Chairman of iBRAIN.----------